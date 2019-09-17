Tuesday, September 17, 2019
     
Aamir Khan expresses excitement on Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky is Pink'

Aamir Khan took to his Twitter to praise the trailer of 'The Sky is Pink'. Directed by Shonali Bose the film stars Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra, and Zaira Wasim.

New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2019 7:54 IST
Aamir Khan 'can't wait to see' The Sky is Pink

Amir Khan took to his Twitter handle to heap praise on the trailer of The Sky Is Pink'. The superstar is so impressed with the trailer that he just can't wait to see the film. He wrote '"I really liked this trailer. Can't wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira's performances in the film will wow us. Sid (Siddharth Roy Kapur), wishing you the best for your first independent film!" To this, Farhan Akhtar replied: "Thank you so much, Aamir Khan... Can't wait for you to see it."

 Responding to his tweet, Farhan Akhtar tweeted 'Thank you so much @aamir_khan .. can’t wait for you to see it.'

The film based on the life of late author and motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was born with an immunodeficiency disorder and was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13 and she died at 18. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film stars Priyanka Chopra,Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim. 'The Sky is Pink' was recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival where it received a standing ovation from the audience.

