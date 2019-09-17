Aamir Khan expresses excitement on Priyanka Chopra's 'The Sky is Pink'

Image Source : TWITTER Aamir Khan 'can't wait to see' The Sky is Pink

Amir Khan took to his Twitter handle to heap praise on the trailer of The Sky Is Pink'. The superstar is so impressed with the trailer that he just can't wait to see the film. He wrote '"I really liked this trailer. Can't wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira's performances in the film will wow us. Sid (Siddharth Roy Kapur), wishing you the best for your first independent film!" To this, Farhan Akhtar replied: "Thank you so much, Aamir Khan... Can't wait for you to see it."

I really liked this trailer. Cant wait to see the movie. Looks like Shonali has made another fantastic film. I am sure Priyanka, Farhan and Zaira's performances in the film will wow us. Sid, wishing you the best for your first independent film!

Love.

a.https://t.co/6cA4ZU755P — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 16, 2019

Responding to his tweet, Farhan Akhtar tweeted 'Thank you so much @aamir_khan .. can’t wait for you to see it.'

Thank you so much @aamir_khan .. can’t wait for you to see it. 💖 #TheSkyIsPink https://t.co/ckypZa8e8s — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) September 16, 2019

The film based on the life of late author and motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was born with an immunodeficiency disorder and was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13 and she died at 18. Directed by Shonali Bose, the film stars Priyanka Chopra,Farhan Akhtar, and Zaira Wasim. 'The Sky is Pink' was recently screened at the Toronto International Film Festival where it received a standing ovation from the audience.