Kapil Dev reacts to Ranveer Singh's Natraj shot from film 83

Image Source : TWITTER 83: Kapil Dev reacts to Ranveer Singh's Natraj shot look

Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev has praised Ranveer Singh for nailing his iconic Natraj shot for the upcoming movie 83. Ranveer, who plays Kapil in the film, took to social media on Monday and shared a picture in which he is seen recreating the trademark Natraj shot, or one-legged hook shot, of the former Indian cricket team captain.

"Hats off Ranveer!" Kapil wrote, retweeting Ranveer's post, which the actor had posted earlier with the caption: "NATRAJ SHOT #RanveerAsKapil."

Kapil relished packing off the ball over the ropes playing the Natraj shot at the 1983 Cricket World Cup, which India eventually won. He used the shot with significant prowess on June 18 1983 when he scored a gamechanging 175 not out against Zimbabwe at Tunbridge Wells, England. India were struggling at 17 for five wickets in the match at one point, and went on to win by 31 runs thanks to Kapil's splendid knock.

Directed by Kabir Khan, "'83" aims to capture the story behind India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup win.

The film is scheduled to release on April 10, 2020.

Apart from Ranveer, the film also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil Dev's wife Romi, besides Tahi Raj Bhasin, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk and Chirag Patil.