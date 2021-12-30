83 Box Office Collection Day 6: Ranveer Singh starrer sees a dip in collection for another day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARAN ADARSH Ranveer Singh starrer 83 Box Office Collection Day 6

Ranveer Singh starrer '83' witnessed a slight drop in its collection on Tuesday at the box office and continued with a downward trend. Released on 24 December, Kabir Khan directorial had managed a decent collection at the end of its first week but couldn't create a storm. With theatres being shut in Delhi, '83' is facing losses. According to Box Office, "the closers of cinema is going to cost the film around 10% and probably cost 2-3% loss."

"The bigger problem is the fall in collections elsewhere as most circuits are showing the drops. Although collections in metros are better it is not helping the overall picture. If we take Mumbai circuit then when Mumbai and Pune is doing decent, you have Gujarat / Saurashtra being dull so this hardly helps the circuit overall. The holiday period will continue and there will be no competition this weekend and that is only plus," BO added.

However, Ranveer Singh's film had managed a decent collection at the end of its first week but couldn't create a storm. The film got the advantage of the Christmas holiday and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey getting postponed, which added considerably to BO.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, 83 narrates the story of the Indian cricket team's iconic win during the world cup in 1983. The film features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Dev. The star cast of the film 83 shot with the real world cup when they reenacted the victory scene. The film also has surprise elements for fans as it features actress Neena Gupta and former cricketer Kapil Dev as well.

In addition, the film also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar, Ammy Virk, Addinath Kothare, Dhairya Karwa, R. Badree and Pankaj Tripathi.

