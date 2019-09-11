Image Source : YOUTUBE The Zoya Factor Pepsi Ki Kasam Song: Sonam Kapoor, Dulquer Salmaan will make you forget Wednesday blues

The Zoya Factor new song titled Pepsi Ki Kasam is out now where lead stars Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan can be seen shaking a leg together on the upbeat track. The two look stunning while flaunting their superb dance moves in the song. The track is winning hearts all over and is becoming the new favourite for all the fans.

"Pepsi Ki Kasam Say bye-bye-bye to your Wednesday Blues ’cause our track #PepsiKiKasam is here. Watch it NOW!", Sonam K Ahuja wrote while sharing the new song on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor and South sensation Dulquer Salmaan, who are sharing the screen space for the first time, look adorable together and, their chemistry in The Zoya Factor Pepsi Ki Kasam Song is just amazing to watch.

Watch Pepsi Ki Kasam from The Zoya Factor here:

The Zoya Factor is an unusual story about an advertising agent becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team and how it starts raining luck ever since then.

The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on 20th September 2019.

