Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Zoya Factor Motion Poster: Sonam Kapoor turns Goddess with cricket bat and helmet

The wait is over and well treated as Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor finally dropped her first look from Abhishek Sharma’s The Zoya Factor. Starring alongside South sensation Dulquer Salman, Sonam will be seen playing Indian cricket team’s lucky mascot.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam shared the look in a motion poster where she can be seen donning a blue Kanjiveram saree with golden border and accessorised with heavy gold jewellery. She teamed the look with a pair of white running shoes and held a cricket bat in one hand while in the other she held a helmet from the kit. Standing in the backdrop of a huge pink lotus that sparked out roses, wickets, hearts and bats, Sonam captioned the poster as, “Who needs Nimbu Mirchi, when you have Zoya Solanki! India’s lucky charm is here to turn tables around for you. #TheZoyaFactor @dqsalmaan #AbhishekSharma @pooja__shetty @aartishetty @foxstarhindi @ad_labsfilms".

Sonam Kapoor has donned the goddess avatar holding cricket bat and helmet with her bright wide smile in the poster.

Zoya Factor is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup. Eventually, Zoya falls for skipper Nikhil Khoda who doesn't believe in luck and superstitions.

‘The Zoya Factor’ is an unusual story about an advertising agent becoming a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team when she chances upon meeting the captain of the team and how it starts raining luck ever since then!

The film is being directed by Abhishek Sharma, and Fox Star Hindi is producing it. The film is slated to release on 20th September 2019.

