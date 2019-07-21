Image Source : TWITTER Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan's film all set to hit century, earns Rs 88.90 crore

After a good opening weekend and a steady run through the week, Hrithik Roshan's latest release has earned Rs 88.90 within the first nine days of its release. The film fought through competition from Kabir Singh, which has had a long run at the box office. The arrival of Disney's The Lion King on July 19 has surely made a dent in Super 30's business in the second week. However, the film made a good comeback on Saturday earning Rs 8.53 crore, all set to Rs 100 crore mark today.

"#Super30 is back in form on [second] Sat... Mumbai and DelhiUP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend... Should hit ₹ cr today [Sun], if the solid trending continues... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr, Sat 8.53 cr. Total: ₹ 88.90 cr. India biz", writes trade analyst Taran

#Super30 is back in form on [second] Sat... Mumbai and DelhiUP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend... Should hit ₹ 💯 cr today [Sun], if the solid trending continues... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr, Sat 8.53 cr. Total: ₹ 88.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2019

Helmed by Queen-famed director, Vikas Bahl, Super 30 narrates the life of Bihar-based academician Anand Kumar who trains a batch of 30 students for the coveted Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) entrance examination. Based on an inspirational content, the film has been declared tax free in Rajasthan as well as Bihar.

"We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of Rajasthan." tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page