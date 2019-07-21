Sunday, July 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan's film all set to hit century, earns Rs 88.90 crore

Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan's film all set to hit century, earns Rs 88.90 crore

Super 30 is based on the life of the genius mathematician from Patna, who has struggled to ensure that underprivileged students aspiring to take admission in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) get a fair chance at the entrance exam.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 21, 2019 14:21 IST
Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan's film
Image Source : TWITTER

Super 30 Box Office Collection Day 9: Hrithik Roshan's film all set to hit century, earns Rs 88.90 crore

After a good opening weekend and a steady run through the week, Hrithik Roshan's latest release has earned Rs 88.90 within the first nine days of its release.  The film fought through competition from Kabir Singh, which has had a long run at the box office. The arrival of Disney's The Lion King on July 19 has surely made a dent in Super 30's business in the second week. However, the film made a good comeback on Saturday earning Rs 8.53 crore, all set to Rs 100 crore mark today.

"#Super30 is back in form on [second] Sat... Mumbai and DelhiUP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend... Should hit ₹ cr today [Sun], if the solid trending continues... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr, Sat 8.53 cr. Total: ₹ 88.90 cr. India biz", writes trade analyst Taran 

Helmed by Queen-famed director, Vikas Bahl, Super 30 narrates the life of Bihar-based academician Anand Kumar who trains a batch of 30 students for the coveted Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) entrance examination. Based on an inspirational content, the film has been declared tax free in Rajasthan as well as Bihar.

"We must take inspiration from such films and imbibe the value of 'excellence in education' in the youth of our society today. I hereby declare this film tax-free in the state of Rajasthan." tweeted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLisa Haydon gets body-shamed on social media: 'Please eat something', say netizens Next Story  