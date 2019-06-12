Sonakshi Sinha's next project with Varun Sharma to be titled Khandaani Shafakhana

After impressing the audience with her stint in Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Kalank, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to feature alongside Varun Sharma in a film titled Khandaani Shafakhana. Directed by Shilpi Dasgupta Khandaani Shafakhana, is scheduled to release on July 26. Sonakshi took to Twitter and wrote: "Kab se pooch rahe hai picture ka naam kya hai? Picture ka naam mil gaya. I'm thrilled to announce my film 'Khandaani Shafakhana'...Releasing on July 26."

Based in Hoshiarpur, the film features Sonakshi as a happy-go-lucky Punjabi girl who adores her family and will go to any length to see them happy even if it means not living her dreams.

On her role, Sonakshi had earlier said: "I am extremely happy to be part of this film which is so close to the world around us, to step into the shoes of a small town girl, and face the hilarious, madcap challenges thrown at her. Full of flavour, fun and emotions."

Apart from Khandaani Shafakhana, Sonakshi has projects like Dabangg 3 and Mission Mangal in her kitty. Sonakshi Sinha is the daughter of actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha. She debuted in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Dabangg.