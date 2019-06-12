Salman Khan shows love to ‘younger brother’ Rohit Shetty as he prepones Sooryavanshi release date

Next day after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan treated his fans with his latest film Bharat, the actor announced that he will be coming with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Eid 202. As much as the fans enjoyed the news, they were in dilemma to be excited for Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt’s Inshaallah or Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi which was supposed to hit the screens on the same date. But looks like now the fans can enjoy both movies equally as Rohit Shetty has announced a new release date of his cop drama.

Salman Khan took to his social media to share a picture with filmmaker Rohit Shetty and captioned it saying, “I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... @itsrohitshetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020.” The filmmaker has preponed his film to March to avoid clash with Salman Khan’s Inshaallah which is why the actor has showered all his love on him. Have a look at their post here-

Talking about the clash during Bharat promotions, Katrina Kaif revealed that she is sure Salman will not release his film on the same date. She told DNA, “Salman loves Akshay, he loves Rohit. He will always be supportive of me in the workplace. So, I don’t think he will let his film clash with Sooryavanshi,”

Even Rohit Shetty was asked about the clash by a website and he said, "Abhi bahut time hai. Hum uske baare mai soch bhi nahi rahein. Abhi toh film ki shuruwat hui hai. (There is still a lot of time. We are not even thinking about the clash because we have just started shooting. Let's focus on that.)" The hit-maker further added that everything is getting controversial nowadays and that has removed the charm from many things. Shetty said that after every two days there is a new controversy in town because of which people are not even afraid of anything now. He said that now a controversy is done and dusted in just 48 hours. So one should just sleep over it and after 48 hours, people will focus on some other controversy.

Sooryavanshi is from Rohit Shetty's cop universe and promises to be packed with fire-cracker moments. The actor will be seen playing an ATS officer in his first collaboration with the Golmaal director. Meanwhile, in Inshallah, Salman will be essaying the role of a middle-aged business whereas Alia will be playing an aspiring actress around 20s. ''All the factors, including age gap, have been taken into consideration. The story will justify the teaming up of two actors, from different generations, on a romantic journey,'' a source told Mumbai Mirror.