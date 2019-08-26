Salman Khan- Alia Bhatt starrer Bhansali's film Inshallah postpones, actor promises another movie on Eid 2020

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movie Inshallah postpones, the movie will no longer release on Eid 2020. However, Salman Khan has promised his fans to treat them with another release on Eid 2020. Recently, Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle to share the big news which disappointed his fans. His fans have been eagerly waiting for the release of the movie. However, the release date of the movie has been shifted and no reason for the same has been revealed as yet.

Salman Khan's tweet

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time thus it excites the fans even more. Not just this, Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have joined hands after 20 years. They both last collaborated for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in year 1999. Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn stole everyone's heart with their commendable performances in the movie.

Moreover, it seems that Bollywood's Bhai, Salman Khan is extremely busy with his projects. He is currently shooting for his upcoming home production movie Dabangg 3, opposite Sonakshi Sinha. Recently, the release date of the movie has been confirmed to December 20, 2019. Not just this, even Alia Bhatt seems to be busy shooting for two big projects lined up her way. Sadak 2 and Brahmastra are the two big upcoming movies in which we will be seeing Alia Bhatt.

Not just this, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty has been preponed to pave way for Salman Khan's Inshallah release on Eid 2020. Sooryavanshi was earlier scheduled to release on Eid 2020. However, since Salman Khan's signature style of coming up with a movie every year on Eid, made director Rohit Shetty, reschedule his movie release date.

