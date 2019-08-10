Image Source : TWITTER Saaho Trailer: Presenting Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's action extravaganza

The hype is getting real and the frenzy is over the top as the Saaho universe comes nearer to us. In the latest update, the makers of Saaho have released the trailer of the film starring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. The makers have been building the air around the upcoming magnum opus and each poster and song release has been received with a thunderous majority. The audience was looking forward to the trailer, and surely it doesn't fail to impress us all the way.

The actor announced the news of the trailer release with a new poster yesterday and netizens instantly poured in 'can't wait' comments. "Are you ready for #SaahoTrailer, darlings? Just one day to go!," Prabhas had written. And now, the Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam trailers of the film are out!

The Saaho trailer has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi languages, Check it out here:

The makers also recently released the looks of the various characters in the film. The looks of actors, like Jackie Shroff, Arun Vijay and Chunky Panday have been out so far and the characters look very sleek and edgy from the posters. The film, Saaho is said to be shot in three languages namely, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019. Having Prabhas, an actor who enjoys pan India appeal paired with goegeous Shraddha Kapoor, the movie is being shot in three languages, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, simultaneously.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page