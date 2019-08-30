Saaho makers slammed for copying artwork for poster featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas' Saaho

Saaho which is being slammed left, right and center by movie critics and fans for poor storyline and screenplay has landed in a fresh controversy. The makers have been accused of plagiarism by an Instagram page Diet Sabya. One of the posters of Saaho which features Shraddha and Prabhas is reportedly copied from an artwork. The page took to its account to share the pictures of two with the caption, ''Breaking: Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor Film to Break Avengers Endgame Opening Day Record, Didn’t find the budget to produce original artwork for poster. Artist @shiloshivsuleman''.

Soon after the post surfaced on social media, netizens started slamming the makers for copying an artist's work and that too without credit or permission. ''This is just awful. A big budget movie and you have the nerve to blatantly copy another artist's work with no credit. Apparently no one cares two hoots about originality and creativity once you have the fancy stars and big budgets,'' read a comment. ''This is pathetic. No credits, no mention,'' wrote another user.

For unversed, Bengaluru-based Indian contemporary artist Shilo Shiv Suleman took to Instagram to pen a long note. ''What happens when that story gets taken without your permission? I am known by my creation. #pulseandbloom," she concludes her note. She accused the makers of copying the artwork called Pulse and Bloom, which she installed in 2014 at Burning Man festival for the movie's poster. The makers have used the artwork without her permission for the song Baby Won't You Tell Me.

On a related note, Saaho which is made on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore is high on thrilling action sequences and Prabhas' stardom after Baahubali success. The movie which was earlier slated to release on Independence Day got postponed to August 30. Besides Prabhas and Shraddha, the movie also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Panday, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. Saaho has been directed by Sujeeth. The movie has released in three languages- Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Prabhas has dubbed his own dialogues for Hindi version. Also, Saaho marks Shraddha's debut in South Indian film industry.

SAAHO REVIEW

Saaho that has one of the biggest budgets has very less jaw-dropping moments. There are a lot of stunt sequences that are shot on a great scale, but they simply go blank at the screen. The bike chasing scene is the only one where you will grab the edge of your seats to know what is going to happen next. Prabhas’s persona gets sidelines because of the unnecessary swag and humor which falls flat on the screen and seem pointless for an action movie which Saaho aimed to be. The songs in the film including Pyscho Saiyaan, Enni Soni are a visual treat to the eyes, but others like Bad Boy that has Jacqueline Fernandes showing some sizzling dance moves and Baby Won’t You Tell Me are untimely placed in the narrative. These songs and few extra action scenes add more to an already long runtime. Read full review here.