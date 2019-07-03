Prakash Kovelamudi: Kangana is a thinking actor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prakash Kovelamudi says Kangana is a thinking actor

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Judgementall Hai Kya? has been the talk of the town. The duo will be seen sharing screen space after long six years. The film is directed by South Indian Filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi as he marks his Bollywood debut. The trailer has been launched by the makers of the film. The posters are intriguing and out of the box.

Director Prakash Kovelamudi finds Kangana Ranaut a very interesting and thinking actress as he likes actors who have healthy discussions with him for the betterment of the film.

Sharing his experience of working with Kangana for the first time in "Judgemental Hai Kya", Prakash said, "it was fantastic working with Kangana. I come from a theatre background. I like if my actor is asking questions and having a creative discussion with me."

"I think taking her inputs, giving my inputs is healthy, together we can make a better film. She is a thinking actor and that is wonderful," he added.

Prakash was addressing journalists during the trailer launch of the film. The story of the film is based on a murder and how a young man "Keshav", played by Rajkummar Rao and mentally ill girl "Bobby", played by Kangana are involved in it.

The film also features Brijendra Kala, Jimmy Shergill, Amyra Dastur among others.

Prakash, a filmmaker from the south cinema, on being asked if he will be able to cater to the Hindi film audience, said, "well I think telling the story is a personal expression. Some people will like, some might not, but the job of a storyteller is to tell the story honestly. And I am confident that a large audience will like this movie."

The film recently had to go through mild changes because the Central Board of Film Certification found the title too harsh, the members of the Indian Psychiatric Society had also written a letter to the CBFC seeking change in title.

The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R. Singh under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Balaji Telefilms, Judgementall Hai Kya will release on July 26.