Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor can't take eyes off each other in Saaho new poster

Saaho, the most awaited movie of 2019, has been creating much buzz ever since its inception. Right from Prabhas's return to the big screens after the phenomenal Baahubali 2 to Shraddha Kapoor's amazing chemistry with Prabhas, Saaho has been making headlines all over. Keeping the buzz alive, the makers have released a new poster today, and we must say it looks romantic to the core.

In the new Saaho poster, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor can't take eyes off each other and, their romantic gaze will definitely make your heart pound.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Prabhas shared the Sahoo new poster with a caption that read, "Darlings, we are coming to get you on 30th August, 2019 ! Be ready! #SaahoOnAugust30".

Prabhas shares new Saaho poster

Saaho was earlier scheduled to release on Independence Day. However, the makers decided to avert clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House. Now, Saaho is arriving at the cinemas on August 30.

Saaho is Prabhas' first film after the blockbuster Baahubali series for which the actor did not take up new projects for five years at a stretch. Saaho is an action thriller, which is simultaneously being made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film is written and directed by Sujeeth and produced by UV Creations and T-Series. It marks Shraddha's debut in the south film industry, and is also Prabhas' first Hindi film.

