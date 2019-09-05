Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas trailer: Karan Deol, Sahher Bambba look promising in old-wine-in-new-bottle romantic drama

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Movie Trailer: The trailer of Sunny Deol's directorial venture Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas is out. The actor-turned-politician is launching his son, Karan, along with another newcomer, Sahher Bambba, with this romantic movie. Shot across pristine locations of Himachal Pradesh, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas borrows its title from Karan's grandfather Dharmendra's popular song from 1973 film Blackmail.

Veteran actor Dharmendra shared the trailer on Twitter. He captioned it: ''Har daur apne pyaar ki kahani khud likhta hai. Yeh iss daur ki prem kahani hai! Presenting the trailer of #PalPalDilKePaas''.

The film is slated to release on September 20.

The trailer of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was slated to release on Wednesday. However, due to Mumbai rains, the launch event at a suburban multiplex was postponed. The newbies also shared a video about postponing the trailer launch event.

Karan and Sahher begin the video by singing Badal Yun Garajta Hai from Sunny Deol's debut film Betaab.

"Guys, as you can see, aaj Mumbai mein bohot baarish ho rahi hai. Because of this torrential weather, our media friends were not able to reach for the trailer launch. Toh kal, baarish ho ya toofan, 12.30 baje trailer launch hoga," Karan and Sahher say in the video, while Sunny chimes in, "Zaroor hoga."

Hindi Movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Trailer Review

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas which is being touted by the makers as 'the biggest love story' has all the ingredients of a stereotypical commercial romantic Bollywood movie. It seems the makers haven't recovered from the hangover of 90s film where a girl and boy meet to fall in love. When the self-centered, bubbly girl falls in love with a simple boy from different social status, there has to be drama.

''Meri koi girlfriend nahin hai,'' says Karan and we couldn't stop cringing. There are some Sunny Deol-style kicks and punches before the trailer ends with Karan screaming just to remind us of his father.

Stale storyline? Well, it will be too early to predict anything. We only hope that the movie offers much more and more importantly, in an interesting way to keep the footfall increasing.

Karan and Sahher, however, look promising.

Give us fresh content, not just fresh faces!