Latest Bollywood News June 12: Priyanka attends The Sky Is Pink wrap up party, Riteish Deshmukh joins Baaghi 3

Latest Bollywood News June 12: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra added oomph to The Sky Is Pink wrap up party along with her co-stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The actress wore a short white playsuit to the party and sported her Mangal sutra like a true diva. She also penned down and emotional note for the makers and actors of the film. On the other hand, Housefull actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to join Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in their upcoming film Baaghi 3. Have you seen Vidya Balan’s latest pictures from her beachy vacation in Bali? Also, Vaani Kapoor sets the temperatures soaring as she enjoys her vacation with her girlfriends. Have a look at all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news here.