Latest Bollywood News June 12: Priyanka attends The Sky Is Pink wrap up party, Riteish Deshmukh joins Baaghi 3

Priyanka Chopra is all set to impress her Indian audience yet again with her next film The Sky Is Pink. While the star cast of the Shonali Bose directorial had already completed the shoot of the film, actors Zaira Wasim, Rohit Saraf, Priyanka Chopra along with producer Siddharth Roy Kapur came together to officially wrap up the special film with wide smiles and a rocking party in Mumbai last night. As always Priyanka Chopra was a vision in her off white dress and she managed to steal away the limelight with ease. Not just a happening party but PeeCee also expressed her gratitude and thanks to the makers as well as the co-stars of the film with a heartfelt note on her Instagram.

