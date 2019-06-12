Wednesday, June 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Latest Bollywood News June 12: Priyanka attends The Sky Is Pink wrap up party, Riteish Deshmukh joins Baaghi 3
Live now

Latest Bollywood News June 12: Priyanka attends The Sky Is Pink wrap up party, Riteish Deshmukh joins Baaghi 3

 Desi girl Priyanka Chopra added oomph to The Sky Is Pink wrap up party along with her co-stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. On the other hand, Housefull actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to join Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in their upcoming film Baaghi 3. Have a look at all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2019 8:11 IST
Representative News Image

Priyanka attends The Sky Is Pink wrap up party, Riteish Deshmukh joins Baaghi 3

Latest Bollywood News June 12: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra added oomph to The Sky Is Pink wrap up party along with her co-stars Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. The actress wore a short white playsuit to the party and sported her Mangal sutra like a true diva. She also penned down and emotional note for the makers and actors of the film. On the other hand, Housefull actor Riteish Deshmukh is all set to join Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in their upcoming film Baaghi 3. Have you seen Vidya Balan’s latest pictures from her beachy vacation in Bali? Also, Vaani Kapoor sets the temperatures soaring as she enjoys her vacation with her girlfriends. Have a look at all the latest Bollywood and entertainment news here.

 

Live updates : Latest Entertainment and Bollywood News June 12

Auto Refresh
Refresh

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryVidya Balan is beating the summer heat with a beachy vacation in Bali. Check out her pictures Next Story  