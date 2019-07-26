Latest Bollywood News July 26: Is Anti-Sikh riots theme of Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha, Malaika Arora's injury during Chaiyya Chaiyya song

Latest Bollywood News July 26: Aamir Khan will be next seen in Advait Chandan's Lal Singh Chaddha which is scheduled to release in 2020. Earlier the reports suggested that the movie is based on the demolition of Babri Masjid and the formation of the new government. However, now it suggests new progress. According to the recent reports, Bollywood actress and dancer Malaika Arora got injured while she was shooting for her dance number with Shah Rukh KHan. It is during the shooting of 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' that the actress got hurt on her waist and started bleeding heavily. Check out the latest Bollywood news July 26 to get more updates and gossips.

Aamir Khan's Lal Singh Chaddha to be based on 1984 anti-Sikh riots, not Babri Masjid demolition?

Aamir Khan will be seen in his upcoming movie Lal Singh Chaddha. According to the earlier reports, the movie will showcase the true events of Babri Masjid (Ayodhya) demolition of 1992 and the formation of the new BJP government. However, according to the recent reports, Lal Singh Chaddha will be based on 1984 anti-Sikh riots. What happened in 1984, still gives us goosebumps. After the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguard, India became a battleground. It led to the anti- Sikh riots in the country and led to bloodshed. Read Full Story Here