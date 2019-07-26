Malaika Arora opens about her waist injury while shooting for Chhaiyya Chhaiyya song with Shah Rukh Khan

Malaika Arora who is known for her fitness and perfectly toned body is much in news these days for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan have taken divorce 16 years after their marriage. Recently, Malaika Arora was seen on a dance reality show Dance India Dance, where she opened about her experience of dancing on Chhaiyaa Chhaiyaa song. Malaika Arora and Shah Rukh Khan danced on a moving train top and impressed everyone with their power-packed performance.

Malaika Arora revealed that while shooting for the song, she had to be tied by a rope around her waist as they were shooting on a moving train. She told, “I fell several times while shooting for the song. I used to sway right and left due to the wind and to avoid that, the team tied a rope through my ghaghra to my waist and then to the train so that it would help me balance my body and sync it with the moving train. Unfortunately, when I removed the rope, I had cuts near my waist and it started bleeding, leaving everyone worried and paranoid.”

“During this time, I noticed how the entire cast and crew was so loving and caring towards me. They took good care of me - someone was pressing my feet whereas someone was giving me food, while advising me to stop worrying and rest it out. I will never forget that moment because they were all family to me and I cherish this until today,” said the actress.

On recalling her Chhaiyaa Chhaiyya days,“Whenever anyone performs to Chaiya Chaiya, I get nostalgic. I remember everything - all sequences and even how many times I stumbled and fell while dancing on the train. I will never forget Chaiyya Chaiyya as it was my first performance to a song on the big-screen. There were superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Mani Ratnam Sir and Santosh Sivan, I felt so small in front of everybody because they had (at that time as well) all already achieved a lot in their life, but they still made me feel like family. Not even for a second, I felt like a newcomer who had just stepped out of her home to make a mark for herself in the industry. In fact, I didn’t miss my family because they showered me with so much love and constantly encouraged me.”

Chhaiyaa Chhaiya song is from the movie Dil Se which stars Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala​

Listen to Chhaiyaa Chhaiya song

