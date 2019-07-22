Latest Bollywood News July 22: Salman Khan's 'Mami Parayi Ho Gayi' video, Satte Pe Satta remake latest update

Salman Khan added another hilarious video to his Instagram diaries, in which he can be seen complaining about his "mami" to his Instafam. Sharing the video, Salman wrote: "Meri mami parayi ho gayi, she has lost the plot or is it just me?" Meanwhile, the remake of old Hindi classic ‘Satte Pe Satta’, which will be featuring Hrithik Roshan got its female lead. If reports are to be believed, then Hrithik Roshan’s ‘Bang Bang’ costar, Katrina Kaif has been roped in to fit in the shoes of Hema Malini in the remake, and play the former’s lady love.

Not Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to star opposite Hrithik Roshan in Satte Pe Satta remake?

Filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan have teamed up for the remake of the Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Satte Pe Satte (1982). While it is confirmed that Hrithik Roshan will be playing the male lead in Satte Pe Satte remake, the cast for the female lead has been making huge headlines. While it was recently suggested that Deepika Padukone would be seen romancing Hrithik Roshan in the film, fresh reports claim otherwise. Hrithik is reportedly paired opposite Katrina Kaif in the upcoming film. Read Full Story Here

Gauri Khan shares pic of her three little darlings Aryan, Suhana and AbRam from Maldives vacation

Shah Rukh Khan wife Gauri Khan is making everyone go gaga over her latest Instagram picture. Gauri Khan, who owns a line of exquisite interior decor named Gauri Khan Design, is currently in the Maldives holidaying with her husband SRK and their three children-Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Gauri has taken to Instagram to share a picture of her kids from the exotic holiday destination. The picture has Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan posing together on what seems like a cruise. Read Full Story Here

