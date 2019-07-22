Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gauri Khan shares pic of her three little darlings Aryan, Suhana and AbRam from Maldives vacation

Shah Rukh Khan wife Gauri Khan is making everyone go gaga over her latest Instagram picture. Gauri Khan, who owns a line of exquisite interior decor named Gauri Khan Design, is currently in the Maldives holidaying with her husband SRK and their three children-Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. Gauri has taken to Instagram to share a picture of her kids from the exotic holiday destination. The picture has Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan posing together on what seems like a cruise.

Gauri Khan posted the beautiful picture of the three young Khans and wrote a caption that proves just how much she adores her kids. The caption on Gauri’s post read, “My Three Little".

Gauri Khan is a renowned interior designer who has designed many celebrity houses including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Jacqueline Fernandez and others. KJo's roof has also been designed by the very talented wife of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan had shared a wonderful message for his wife Gauri after she debuted on Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women list. After making it to the list and attending the grand event, Gauri Khan posted some pictures of herself with the award and from the event saying, “At the Fortune India Most Powerful Women in Business 2018 event. Talking about #GauriKhanDesigns @FortuneIndia #MPW2018.” Proud husband Shah Rukh reposted his wife’s post and was all praises for her. He wrote, “On our family list of ‘Fortunate’ she is the most powerful!”

On our family list of ‘Fortunate’ she is the most powerful! https://t.co/XWi5m1aFzg — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 27, 2018

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanad L Rai's Zero, also starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

