Thursday, September 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday goes on floors

Khaali Peeli starring Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday goes on floors

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli is being produced by Ali Abbas Zafar.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2019 15:37 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Khaali Peeli goes on floors

The shooting of Ishaan and Ananya Panday-starrer "Khaali Peeli" has begun, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced. Ali, who is producing the film, shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday. "It begins," the producer wrote alongside the clapboard of the project.

Ishaan took to the photo-video sharing app to mark the beginning of the shoot. "Alright guys, tuning in! (And out of Instagram for now) See you on the other side!" the young actor wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Alright guys, tuning in! (And out of Instagram for now) 😉 See you on the other side! 🤞🏼🙏🏼🚕🧨

A post shared by Ishaan (@ishaankhatter) on

Directed by Maqbool Khan, "Khaali Peeli" is set in Mumbai and promises to be a "young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl".

Ali, best known for directing blockbusters such as "Sultan", "Tiger Zinda Hai" and "Bharat", has joined hands with Zee Studios to co-produce the film.

Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film is scheduled to be released on June 12, 2020

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryPrabhas fan threatens to jump from cellphone tower, demands to meet Saaho actor Next Story  