Kartik Aaryan gets rare honour from Lucknow post office. Details inside

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, who has been shooting in Lucknow for Pati Patni Aur Woh remake has been given a rare honour by Hazratganj post office. The actor has been feted with a customised postal stamp by the Director of Postal Services, Lucknow headquarter Region, Krishna Kumar Yadav.

"We wanted to give Kartik something he will always remember. What could be more special than him being a part of the stamp collection? It's a new initiative we have taken," Yadav said. For unversed, the actor shot at the post office for Mudassar Aziz's film.

"When we shared the stamps with Kartik, he was very excited. He wanted to know how one would be able to use them. We told him that they could be used to write letters not only to people in India, but also abroad. He was really happy," Yadav added.

Responding to the honour, Kartik said, "I was surprised to see myself on the stamps. It's such a thoughtful gesture. It feels great to receive so much love."

Recently, Kartik took to Instagram to share a picture from the post office. ''#ChintuTyagi Leaving behind one character... his world and getting into another character is painful yet a fun process. Perk of being an actor. You get to live so many lives in one life. #PatiPatniAurWoh,'' he captioned the post.

Pati Patni Aur Woh also features Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar in important roles. It is a remake of Sanjeev Kumar's 1978 film of the same name, which had Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur as female leads.

On a related note, Kartik will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama, co-starring Sara Ali Khan.

(With IANS inputs)