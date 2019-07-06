Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will play siblings in Dostana 2?

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to be seen together in Karan Johar's upcoming Bollywood film Dostana 2. After many rumors about the stra cast of the film, the filmmaker finally introduced two characters from the upcoming sequel a week ago and left the fans excited. While it was said that Kartik and Janhvi will be seen romancing each other in the film, the latest reports suggest that the duo will be seen as siblings in the film and will fall for the same person which is the unknown ‘suitable boy’.

According to the reports in Pinkvilla, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen as siblings in the films. A source close to the publication has reported, "Kartik and Janhvi are not paired opposite each other in Dostana 2. In fact, they are playing siblings in the film. This is a new brother-sister pairing that Karan Johar is introducing with the movie. The reason why they called the third lead 'a suitable boy' is because both Janhvi and Kartik have the same love interest, to be essayed by this newcomer that Dharma plans to launch with the sequel."

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions has kept the identity of the third actor under wraps but the rumors suggest that Dostana 2’s suitable boy will be played by Tabu’s nephew Fateh Randhawa. Talking about the film, Karan Johar had earlier revealed, "I am excited to take the Dostana franchise forward with Kartik and Janhvi, and can’t wait to create some desi boy-girl madness with them. This is Dharma Productions’ (his banner) first film with Kartik and we are looking forward to working with him." He added, "We will also be introducing a new male lead, who will join the incredible talent at our production house. Collin D’Cunha also makes his directorial debut with Dostana 2."

On the related note, the original Dostana starred John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan, and Priyanka Chopra. In the film, John and Abhishek played the role of two straight men who pretended to be gay in order to share an apartment with Priyanka Chopra. Eventually, both fell in love with her.

