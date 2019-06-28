Image Source : INSTAGRAM Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor’s Manali pictures with girl-gang are a visual treat

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor who was busy shooting for her upcoming project 'RoohiAfza' is in Manali these days with sister Khushi Kapoor and friends. The actress took to her social media account to share a series of pictures and selfies from the mountains. She looked adorable as she wore a pink full-sleeved t-shirt with black pants. While Khushi, on the other hand, was seen wearing a 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' printed white top and light red wide-legged pants and had a black jacket around her waist.

In one of the pictures Janhvi posted, she can be seen posing on the tree while everyone stood next to the tree. Even celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri commented on her picture and said, “Why are you posing on a tree @janhvikapoor messsss.” In another picture, she can be seen sitting on the rocks by the riverside staring at the beauty of the place. There was also a selfie of the two sisters sitting on a rock and beaming under the sun.

Watch out for all her pictures here:

Talking about work front, Janhvi will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in her upcoming project. Moreover, she will also be seen in Karan Johar’s film Dostana 2 with Karthik Aaryan. The film happens to be the sequel of the 2008 hit film Dostana that had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. She will also be seen in multi-starrer project ‘Takht.’

