It's wrap up for Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre

The shoot of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre has been wrapped up four days earlier than the scheduled date. Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the post-production stage will begin soon. After completing the shoot on Thursday, the film's producer Anand Pandit said in a statement: "It has been an exhilarating experience and I would like to thank the legendary cast and my entire team for the successful completion. Looking forward to the post-production and the release."

"Chehre" is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited. The film also stars Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty, Siddhanth Kapoor, Raghubir Yadav and Annu Kapoor in important roles.

Chehre is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020.

On a related note, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla, which witnessed an overwhelming response at the box office. The thriller was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi's film Cheat India tanked at the box office.

