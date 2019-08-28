Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday make it official, to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film Khaali Peeli

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday to star in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film Khaali Peeli

Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter has finally announced his next Bollywood film which will be Ali Abbas Zafar’s edgy romantic drama called Khaali Peeli. Ishaan will be seen romancing Student Of The Year 2 fame Ananya Panday in the film. Directed by Maqbool Khan, the film is said to a young and edgy romantic story set in Mumbai. Talkinga bout the film, director Khan revealed that it is a roller coater ride that kick-starts one night, when boy meets girl. "I can't wait to start this ride with this young talent," said Khan.

Ali Abbas Zafar, who directed multiple blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, has joined hands with Zee Studios to co-produce Khaali Peeli. "The process of 'Khaali Peeli' has been organic -- Maqbool, Himanshu and I worked on the script for almost a year and when we thought it was completely baked, we took it to this enthusiastic young cast," Zafar commented. Produced by Zee Studios, Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra, "Khaali Peeli" -- will go on floor on September 11.

"We at Zee Studios are delighted to partner with Ali as he commences his journey as a producer. This is the first of many. It's such an exciting script with tremendously promising talent attached to the film. Exciting times ahead!" Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, said. The makers have roped in Vishal-Shekhar to compose the music of the film, which will release on June 12, 2020.

Ishaan Khatter has already impressed the viewers with his performances in the films Beyond The Clouds and Dhadak. After the success of Dhadak, Ishaan took a long time to announce his next film and the fans were eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen. On the other hand, even before marking her debut in Bollywood with SOTY 2, Ananya Panday had bagged her second film, remake of Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Now, before her second film hit the screens, Ananay has bagged her third film, Khaali Peeli.

