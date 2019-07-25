Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor likely to reunite for Dear Comrade's Hindi remake

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor might star in Dear Comrade remake

News of Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's reunion has lately been hitting the headlines. Janhvi, who made her Bollywood debut with Dhadak, co-starring Ishaan Khatter, who was then just a film old have always shared a good bond. Ishaan and Janhvi are good friends and are often spotted hanging out with each other. Hence, when new of Janhvi and Ishaan coming together for Dharma Productions project made a lot of buzz, it wasn't surprising for fans.

Now as Karan Johar has bought the rights of Vijay Deverakonda starrer Dear Comrade's Hindi remake, B-town insiders believe that it will star Ishaan and Janhvi in lead roles. For unversed, Janhvi has been obsessed with Vijay Deverakonda and she even confessed it on Karan Johar's chat show.

Karan Johar announced that he is remaking Dear Comrade in Hindi by sharing a poster of the film. The filmmaker wrote on Twitter, "Stunning and powerful love story! With top notch performances and exceptional music by @justin_tunes. On point debut direction by @bharatkamma. @TheDeverakonda is BRILLIANT as is @iamRashmika. Well done @MythriOfficial! ANNOUNCING that @DharmaMovies to REMAKE this beautiful film."

For uninitiated, Dear Comrade stars Vijay Deverakonda as a student leader who falls for state-level cricketer played by Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is slated to hit the screens on July 26,

Meanwhile, Janhvi has wrapped up Agra schedule of RoohiAfza, a horror-comedy co-starring Rajkummar Rao. She is also shooting for Kargil Girl along with Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi. Ishaan, on the other hand, will be collaborating with Ali Abbas Zafar.