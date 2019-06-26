Image Source : INSTAGRAM Is Karan Johar going to announce Dostana 2? His latest Tweet suggests so

From quite some time, there have been speculations about Karan Johar coming up with the sequel of Dostana. The 2008-film starred Priyanka Chopra alongside John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan happened to be one of the best bromance films of Bollywood. Well, it seems as if the filmmaker is soon going to announce the next part Dostana 2 soon, as suggests his latest social media post.

Karan took to his Twitter account to share a 20-second-long video that hinted at a same-sex relationship with colourful graphics. The caption of the video read, "Got a ring to it, doesn't it? You know what it is! Stay tuned and watch this space - announcement coming your way tomorrow! @apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies" His post could be a hint that the sequel to Dostana is finally here.

Check out the tweet for yourself:

Got a ring to it, doesn't it? You know what it is!

Stay tuned and watch this space - announcement coming your way tomorrow! @apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/1aTGz0jOjt — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 26, 2019

As per the reports in Bollywood Life, the director of the first film Tarun Mansukhani, might not be a part of the sequel. Talking about the lead actors, the report claims that John, who was also a part of the original series will also be seen in Dostana 2 along with Mental Hai Kya actor Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. However, no official confirmation about the same has been given by the makers. Previously, it was said that Alia Bhatt would be a part of the film but the reports were refuted by Johar on Twitter who said that no actor had been approached till now even though some ideas were in the pipeline.

Talking about Dostana, the theme of the film depicted homosexuality and the plot revolved around two men who pretended to be gay to an apartment with a woman but later falls in love with her. She ends with someone else (Bobby Deol) and that is when the twist in the tale takes place.

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.