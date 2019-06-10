Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao or Vicky Kaushal to replace Akshay Kumar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurana for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa which was released 12 years back, impressed the audience by the bizarre script and a terrific performance by both the lead actors. Now, the filmmaker Farhad Samji is all set to deliver the audience with the sequel of it. According to latest reports, the script of the film is almost done and wasting no time, the makers have embarked on the casting process, till now the male lead have been brought down to three young names who are serving well to the industry with their great acting skills. Yet, numerous tests have to be still held in order to provide the audience with perfection and to choose the best out of the three who will fit in the role perfectly.

According to an entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, a source close to the development was quoted as saying, "The script of the film is almost done and wasting no time, the makers have begun the casting process. Till now, the options for the male lead have been brought down to just three names. Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao are the three names that have been shortlisted. There will be more follow-ups, screen tests, look tests and the likes after which either one of the three will be cast in the lead role of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2."

"Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao have each had their share of success at the box office, and each of them has proved that they have what it takes to feature in a comedy. In fact, it is a tough call for the makers right now since each of the three has their own strengths", the source was further quoted as saying to the daily.

No matter who-so-ever will be the lead, we are pretty much sure it will be a blockbuster as well, Farhad Samji has written Varun Dawan and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No. 1 remake, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Ahmed Khan's Baaghi 3 and Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, which will be released in 2020.

