Cyrus Sahukar finds acting more relaxing than anchoring

Cyrus Sahukar happens to one of the most popular 90s anchors who won a lot of hearts through his comic stints post his victory in MTV VJ hunt. His "Pidhu The Great" - a spoof on cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu and a funny take on the popular talk show "Rendezvous with Simi Garewal” became quite popular.

But the 38-year-old now is keen to focus on acting and experimenting with different types of roles. "I find acting more relaxing than anchoring. It's not easy to host (a show). Anchoring is about displaying your personality in front of the audience. But in acting, you have to imbibe the traits of a character that you don't know. Both are poles apart. But I enjoy both.

"In most cases (of acting), you have done 99 percent of preparation before arriving on sets for the shot. Thus, you get to act in more relaxed state," Cyrus told IANS over phone.

He is currently being lauded for playing Rishabh, father of three children, in the web show "Mind The Malhotras".

On the big screen, Cyrus has featured in movies like "Rang De Basanti", "Delhi-6" and "Aisha".

On why he didn't do many films, Cyrus said, "Most of the times I was occupied with events or some other thing. Acting involves a lot of dedication and time. Right now, I am exploring the acting space and would like to do variety of roles apart from comedy."

Cyrus will next be seen in the movie "Kadak" in which he is essays a motivational speaker. "It's important to keep doing new things and roles. My focus has always been to be a part of good content.

On "Kadak", which he shot for in December last year, he said "It's a dark comedy. I wrote some dialogues too. I had a lot of fun while shooting for the film, and hope it releases soon."

Cyrus opened about anchoring and said that he loves doing the same and that is the reason why he gets so much work opportunities. He further said that anchoring gave him the recognition and that is the reason he can never overlook or ignore the same.

-With IANS inputs

Click here for more Bollywood updates, Television news, celebrity scoops and latest entertainment pictures and videos.