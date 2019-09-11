Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 5: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor’s film crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 5: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor’s film remains strong on Tuesday

Bollywood’s last release Chhichhore filled with the right amount of comedy and emotions, ever since its release on September 6 has been ruling hearts. Nitesh Tiwari directorial film starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey has earned Rs 10.05 crore on Tuesday making its total to Rs 54.13 crore. The film got a push because of the holiday for Muharram and collected more amount than it earned on the first day. It minted Rs 8.10 crore on day four making the total to Rs 44.08 crore. It managed to earn Rs 35 crore on the opening weekend.

Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted the collection and wrote, "#Chhichhore is unstoppable... Biz shoots up on Day 5 [Tue], with the holiday giving it that extra push... Also, Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and 4 [Mon]... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr. Total: ₹ 54.13 cr. #India biz."

#Chhichhore is unstoppable... Biz shoots up on Day 5 [Tue], with the holiday giving it that extra push... Also, Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and 4 [Mon]... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr. Total: ₹ 54.13 cr. #India biz. 👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 11, 2019

When the director was asked about if the film would reach the 100 crore mark told BOI, "We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that's enough for us. I don't think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience's love and support for this film for a longer period."

#Chhichhore is rocking... Day 4 [Mon] is 10.66% higher than Day 1 [Fri], despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays... A rarity in today’s times... Biz at major centers/multiplexes is fantastic... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.08 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2019

#OneWordReview...#Chhichhore: DELIGHTFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is in top form yet again... Has several brilliant moments... Three aces: Emotions, humour, finale... Sushant, Shraddha, Varun excel... Could’ve done with shorter run time. #ChhichhoreReview pic.twitter.com/FbJ0HDoaHC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2019

The film's story follows a group of college friends who go through the good and the bad times of college and life after it. Watch the official trailer of Chhichhore, if you haven't seen the movie yet

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News