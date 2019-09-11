Wednesday, September 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Bollywood News
  5. Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 5: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor’s film crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 5: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor’s film crosses Rs 50 crore mark

Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor's film Chhichhore is inching towards Rs 50 crore at the box office.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 11, 2019 11:23 IST
Representative News Image

Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 5: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor’s film remains strong on Tuesday

Bollywood’s last release Chhichhore filled with the right amount of comedy and emotions, ever since its release on September 6 has been ruling hearts. Nitesh Tiwari directorial film starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty, Saharsh Kumar Shukla and Tushar Pandey has earned Rs 10.05 crore on Tuesday making its total to Rs 54.13 crore. The film got a push because of the holiday for Muharram and collected more amount than it earned on the first day. It minted Rs 8.10 crore on day four making the total to Rs 44.08 crore. It managed to earn Rs 35 crore on the opening weekend.

Trade Analyst, Taran Adarsh tweeted the collection and wrote, "#Chhichhore is unstoppable... Biz shoots up on Day 5 [Tue], with the holiday giving it that extra push... Also, Day 5 [Tue] is higher than Day 1 [Fri] and 4 [Mon]... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr, Tue 10.05 cr. Total: ₹ 54.13 cr. #India biz."

When the director was asked about if the film would reach the 100 crore mark told BOI, "We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that's enough for us. I don't think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience's love and support for this film for a longer period." 

The film's story follows a group of college friends who go through the good and the bad times of college and life after it. Watch the official trailer of Chhichhore, if you haven't seen the movie yet

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAkshay Kumar thanks fans for showering all the love and wishes on birthday, watch video Next Story  