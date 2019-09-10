Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 4: Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's film gains momentum

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chhichhore Box Office Collection Day 4 Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor's film is ruling in theatres

Sushant Singh Rajput- and Shraddha Kapoor- starrer 'Chhichhore' has seen considerable growth at the Box Office owing to a positive word of mouth. Peppered with the right mix of emotions and comedy, the movie released on September 6.

Chhichhore collected Rs 8.10 crore on day four, taking its total collection to Rs 44.08 crore. The movie opened to mixed reactions and a total of Rs 7.32 crore. The film made an impressive Rs 35 crore on the weekend.

#Chhichhore is rocking... Day 4 [Mon] is 10.66% higher than Day 1 [Fri], despite *lower ticket rates* on weekdays... A rarity in today’s times... Biz at major centers/multiplexes is fantastic... Fri 7.32 cr, Sat 12.25 cr, Sun 16.41 cr, Mon 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 44.08 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 10, 2019

#OneWordReview...#Chhichhore: DELIGHTFUL.

Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½#Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari is in top form yet again... Has several brilliant moments... Three aces: Emotions, humour, finale... Sushant, Shraddha, Varun excel... Could’ve done with shorter run time. #ChhichhoreReview pic.twitter.com/FbJ0HDoaHC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 6, 2019

"We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that's enough for us. I don't think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience's love and support for this film for a longer period," director Nitesh Tiwari, when he was asked if his latest film will be able to reach the Rs 100-crore mark at the box-office, said.

"All of us are feeling very happy with the kind of love the movie is receiving, and the way people are recommending it to friends and families. It's a very heartening scene. I don't think any creator can ask for more. I feel these guys (film's cast) have put in a lot of hard work and effort during the making the film. The way it has shaped up, I feel really happy for them," the filmmaker added, while interacting with the media during a theatre visit to promote "Chhichhore" along with the film's cast members Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Naveen Polishetty and Tushar Pandey in Mumbai.

The film's story follows a group of college friends who go through the good and the bad times of college and life after it.

Asked who is the real 'chhichhore' among his film's cast, he said: "I have just observed chhichhoras and I have told their stories through my film, but I feel real chhichhoras are these guys (film's cast) and the people who lived with me in hostel for four years."

