Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15's first romantic song Naina Yeh is soulful love ballad

Ayushmann Khurrana and Isha Talwar

Ayushmann Khurrana's forthcoming film Article 15 has created quite a buzz and fans just can't wait for the social drama to hit the screens. The movie which is loosely based on Badaun rape and murder case is reportedly facing ire of a particular community from Uttar Pradesh. However, undeterred by the controversies, makers are confident that Article 15 will be loved by all sections of the society as it is the film which India needs currently.

After releasing the first song of the movie, Shuru Karein Kya, which is a hard-hitting rap, makers have launched a romantic ballad Naina Yeh. Yasser Desai and Aakansha Sharma have crooned the song composed by Piyush Shankar and lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag. In the video, Ayushmann Khurrana, who plays cop in the movie can be seen romancing with his wife Isha Talwar in wheat fields, old fort and a boat. Typical Bollywood style picturisation, right?

Check out the video right below:

Directed by Mulk fame Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 questions the right of equality. For unversed, Article 15 of the Indian Constitution prohibits discrimination by the state against any citizen on the basis of religion, race, caste, sex and place of birth. According to Anubhav, Article 15 is an “investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party”. The film also features Isha Talwar, Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles.

Earlier, Ayushmann shared the teaser along with a deep caption. ''धर्म , नस्ल ,जाति, लिंग ,जन्मस्थान एक ऐसा मुल्क जहाँ कोई भेदभाव नहीं होगा अब फ़र्क़ लाएँगे #Article15,'' he wrote.

Talking about the project, Ayushmann has earlier said in one of the interviews, “I’m always intrigued by the socio-political situation of our country. We hardly see films which present the situation in an unbiased way. And it will be an absolute pleasure to work with him (Anubhav) on Article 15.” The movie is slated to release on June 28.