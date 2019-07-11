Image Source : INSTAGRAM Article 15 Box Office Collection Day 14: Ayushmann Khurrana's film crosses Rs 50 crore despite Kabir Singh craze

Amid Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani-starrer Kabir Singh's humongous craze, Ayushmann Khurrana's latest film Article 15 has performed very well at the box office. Article 15's box office collection has been steady and has now crossed the Rs 50 crore mark. In Week 1, Article 15 had made Rs 34.21 crore amid mostly positive reviews and strong word-of-mouth. Ayushmann Khurrana's movie now stands tall at a decent Rd 50.83 crore on the fourteenth day of its opening.

"#Article15 crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... [Week 2] Fri 2.65 cr, Sat 4 cr, Sun 5.35 cr, Mon 2.02 cr, Tue 1.25 cr, Wed 1.35 cr [better than Tue]. Total: ₹ 50.83 cr. India biz", film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the latest Article 15 Box Office Collection on social media.

While a small-budget movie, Article 15 has not only braved a big Bollywood release such as Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh that is on a record-breaking spree, it has also faced Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal-starrer Spider-Man: Far From Home. On top of that, torrential rains in many parts of the country including Mumbai and the World Cup 2019 have not made it easy for Article 15 to make the moolah.

The socio-political, cop drama, Article 15, that is inspired from several true life events proved yet again that the audience favour good content. It was also selected as the opening film for the 10th edition of the London Indian Film Festival. Article 15 is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha. It stars Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa along with the Badhaai Ho star in significant roles.