Kabir Singh Box Office Collection: Shahid's film beats Uri to emerge as 2019's highest grosser, earns 246 cr

Shahid Kapoor , Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has now become the highest grossing film of 2019. The Sandeep Vanga directed movie has beaten Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike to emerge as 2019's highest grosser on the twentieth day of its opening at the box-office. Adding Rs 3.11 crore on Wednesday, Kabir Singh's latest box-office collection now stands tall at Rs 246.28 crore. Furthermore, experts believe that the Shahid Kapoor starrer will be hitting the coveted Rs 250 crore mark within the next two days.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the Kabir Singh box office collection. "#KabirSingh emerges the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... Inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr. Total: ₹ 246.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER", he tweeted.

#KabirSingh emerges the highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... Inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr, Wed 3.11 cr. Total: ₹ 246.28 cr. India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 11, 2019

Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh has become the highest grossing film of 2019 after Uri, Bharat, Kesari and Total Dhamaal.

Kabir Singh is the first film of Shahid Kapoor to score a double century at the box office. Kabir Singh has collected Rs 206.48 crore at the box office so far. Written and directed by Sandeep Vanga, Kabir Singh box office collection on its opening day was a whopping Rs 20.21 crore.