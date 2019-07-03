Aditya Pancholi drugged, raped and blackmailed me: Bollywood actress

Aditya Pancholi

One of the top actresses of Bollywood has accused actor Aditya Pancholi of spiking her drink and raping her. In her statement to the police, the complainant also mentioned that Pancholi took her photos to blackmail her. She went on to mention that even in 2004-06, she lodged a complaint to a senior IPS office but no action was taken.

In a two-and-a-half page statement to the Versova police accessed by Mid-Day, the actress wrote about her journey to Bollywood and how she met Aditya Pancholi, who was then a popular name in Bollywood. "That year, I met Aditya Pancholi, who was then 38 years old, almost 22 years older than me. I used to stay at a hostel with group of girls while he was married and had two children; his daughter was my age then," she wrote.

She further mentioned that Pancholi drugged and raped her in a car. "In 2004, I went to a party with him. Sometime after having a drink, I started feeling dizzy. I suspected then that he [Pancholi] had spiked my drink. After the party got over, Pancholi said he will drop me home. So I went with him in his Range Rover car. He stopped it in the middle of Yari Road and started getting forcefully physical with me. He also took photographs, which I wasn't aware of. When we met the next time, he said we now share a relationship like the one between a husband and wife and we will live that way. I told him he was my father's age and I want to marry someone who is as old as me. Then, he showed me all the photographs he'd taken of me inside his car and started blackmailing me. He threatened to show these pictures to others. At the time, I was quite young, I had no one in Mumbai and he took advantage of that," she wrote.

The actress said that between 2004-2006, Pancholi forcefully tried to get into physical relationship with her by spiking her drinks. "He used to take my photos to blackmail and threaten me. Once, I was going to file a complaint against him, but he stopped my autorickshaw and beat me up; I was rescued by a pedestrian who saw me getting thrashed. At the time, I met and informed senior police officer Bipin Bihari about the incident."

"Between 2004 to 2005, I shifted to Pallavi Apartment with my aunt. Pancholi would come to that flat all the time with his friends and get forcefully physical with me. Every time, he would carry some medicine to spike my drinks. I used to feel dizzy after having them. He locked me in whenever he left my apartment. He would also assault me. He would give me drugs and click my photos; at the time, he used to get MDMA and ecstasy,'' she further stated.

The actress mentions that Pancholi even managed to access the keys of her Versova apartment. "Fed up with him, in 2006-2007, I bought a flat in Versova and started living alone. Pancholi came there, made duplicate keys and trespassed into my house and assaulted me. He started breaking everything inside my house and screamed in a completely drunken state. He took all of my keys and left after locking me inside,'' she wrote.

Later, when the actress shifted to Bandra, Pancholi even beat her sister. "Between 2008 and 2009, I shifted to Bandra. My sister, who was unwell then, came to my house and we were living together. When I was away at a shoot, he came to my house and beat up my sister. When I returned home, I saw my sister was shivering and completely scared. I asked her what happened and she told me about how Pancholi had beaten her up. Then, I called him up to ask why he was troubling us, to which he started demanding money from me, saying that [I should pay] whatever he has spent on me. He asked for Rs 1 crore. In fact, I paid Rs 50 lakh and he stopped troubling us for a bit."

After the actress shot to fame, Pancholi again started demanding for money by blackmailing her with photographs.

The Versova Police has registered an FIR against Pancholi under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc. with intent to commit an offence), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC on June 28.

Pancholi's lawyer denied all the allegations and said that the case has been filed with 'mala fide intentions'. Meanwhile, the sessions court has granted Pancholi bail till July 19 with certain conditions.