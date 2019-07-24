When Sapna Choudhary and Khesari Lal Yadav set the stage on fire. Watch viral video

Sapna Choudhary and Khesari Lal Yadav

Sapna Choudhary, the Haryanavi sensation breaks the internet every time her dance video surfaces on social media. Sapna is known for her sassy dance moves which make the audience go berserk. Besides live shows, the ex-Bigg Boss contestant is spreading her charm through music videos as well. But have you ever thought about the extent of energy that will hit the stage when Sapna will shake a leg with Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav?

An old video of Sapna and Khesari has resurfaced on social media in which both the internet sensations can be seen grooving to some popular tracks. A fan page of Sapna took to Instagram to share the clip. Have a look:

For unversed, Sapna shot to pan-India fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 11. She even featured in a couple of item songs in Bollywood films such as Nanu Ki Janu and Veere Ki Wedding. She was also seen in the song titled Mere Samne Aake in Ravi Kishan starrer Bhojpuri film Bairi Kangana 2.

Meanwhile, Sapna Choudhary recently triggered controversy due to her song Bhole Ka Swag. The song went viral, however, Sapna's look didn't go down well with netizens. After social media users started trolling her, Sapna deleted her Instagram post.