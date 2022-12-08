'This victory is a tribute to Netaji,' says Dimple Yadav, who won Mainpuri bypoll by over 2.8 lakh votes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dimple Yadav defeated her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya in Mainpuri by-polls.

Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav on Thursday won the Mainpuri parliamentary bypoll in Uttar Pradesh, defeating her nearest rival and BJP candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya by 2,88,461 votes.

Considered as the SP's bastion, the seat was held by party founder and Dimple Yadav's father-in-law Mulayam Singh Yadav and got vacated after his death on October 10. In 2019 too, Mulayam Singh Yadav won the Mainpuri seat by defeating BJP candidate Prem Singh Shakya by 94,389 votes.

SP's candidate Yadav is the daughter-in-law of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, whose death last month necessitated the election. After two hours of counting, the BJP's Raghuraj Singh Shakya is trailing with 34472 EVM votes. BSP and Congress did not contest the election.

Top SP leaders, including Dimple Yadav's husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, led an aggressive campaign for the bypoll to the seat which had been a party stronghold.

