UP Polls 2022: Jayant Chaudhary skips voting to election rally; appeals to people to elect 'caring govt'

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary will not go to cast his vote today because of his election rally, informed Jayant Chaudhary's office on Thursday. He is a voter of the Mathura region. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Choudhary are scheduled to hold a joint election campaign at Numaish Maidan in the Bijnore district of Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier in the day, Chaudhary appealed to people to come out in large numbers to cast their votes to elect a government to fulfill their aspirations.

"I request each and every one of you to step out of your houses and utilize your right to vote. Elect a government that cares about you. Please also inspire the people around you to do the same," he said.

He urged people to elect a responsible government that works for the betterment of everyone in society.

"Before casting votes, do recall what happened in the last five years in the state ...elect a government which care about you, talks about your rights, keep the society united, provide opportunities to youth, respect and protect the women and turn diversity into our strength to work for the development of state and the country," he said.

Chaudhary shared his video appeal on the RLD's Twitter handle.

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections began on Thursday at 7:00 am.

Covering the Jat-dominant belt of western Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of polls covers 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state.

These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

The voting, which will conclude at 6:00 pm today, is taking place at 25,849 polling stations and 10,766 polling centres.

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray on 58 assembly seats where polls are being held today.

(With inputs from ANI)

