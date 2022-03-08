UP Exit Poll 2022: Who will win Gorakhpur, Karhal and other 'VIP' seats?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV-Ground Zero Exit Poll VIP Seats | Uttar Pradesh

UP Exit Poll 2022: The results of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 will be declared March 10, but before that here's the Exit Poll of 30 VIP seats conducted by Ground Zero Research for India TV.

UP VIP Seats Exit Poll 2022: Highlights

Another VIP seat Karhal, where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is the candidate, is going to win this seat. BJP's SP Baghel contested against him.

In Mathura, BJP's minister Srikant Sharma, who contested against Samajwadi Party's Devendra Agarwal, is going to win this seat.

BJP's Sandeep Singh who is pitted againsat Viresh Yadav in Atrauli seat, is expected to win.

In Ghaziabad, BJP's Arul Garg is predicted to win against Samajwadi Party's Vishal Verma.

In Noida, Union Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh is expected to win against Samajwadi Party's Sunil Chaudhary.

It's going to be tough battle between BJP MLA Sangeet Som and SP candidate Atul Pradhan in Sardhana assembly seat of western Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh's Siwalkhas assembly seat, BJP's candidate Mahendra Pal Singh may have to face defeat against Ghulam Mohammad who was fielded by Samajwadi Party alliance.

In the Thana Bhawan assembly seat, there is a close contest between Suresh Rana of Bharatiya Janata Party and Ashraf Ali of Samajwadi Party alliance.

Samajwadi Party candidate Nahid Hasan may win from Kairana assembly seat. According to exit polls, BJP candidate Mriganka Singh may lose the election.

Samajwadi Party candidate Abdullah Azam Khan can register victory in Swar assembly seat. Here he is pitted against Apna Dal's candidate Haider Ali Khan.

According to exit polls, Samajwadi Party candidate Azam Khan can win against BJP's Akash Saxena in Rampur assembly seat of Uttar Pradesh.

