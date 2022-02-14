UP Election 2022: BJP alleges bogus voting, claims misuse of burqa

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BJP alleges bogus voting, claims misuse of burqa

Highlights Voting for second phase is being held in 55 assembly seats of UP

As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase

Areas going to polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population

UP second-phase election: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit of Uttar Pradesh has written a letter to the Election commission of India (ECI) accusing the poll officials of not checking the identity of the burqa-clad women before allowing them to cast their votes.

The BJP claimed bogus voting at polling booths and has demanded that the identity of burqa-clad women be thoroughly checked by women police constables. The saffron party also demanded the deployment of women constables at all polling booths to keep a close watch on the voting process. The areas going to the polls in this phase have a sizeable Muslim population influenced by religious leaders of Barelvi and Deoband sects.

The voting for the second phase is being held in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Voting kicked off in 55 assembly seats spread across nine districts at 7 am. The 55 seats are spread across Saharanpur, Bijnor, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Amroha, Budaun, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur districts. As many as 586 candidates are in the fray in this phase.

Of the 55 seats in which voting is being held in the second phase, the BJP had won 38 in the 2017 Assembly polls, the SP bagged 15 and the Congress two. The SP and the Congress had contested the last assembly elections together.

Of the 15 seats won by the SP, Muslim candidates registered victory in 10. These areas are considered strongholds of the SP. The prominent faces in the fray include former minister Dharam Singh Saini who joined the SP shortly before the elections. Saini is trying his luck from the Nakur seat.

Senior SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan is contesting the polls from his stronghold Rampur, while Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna is contesting from Shahjahanpur. The SP has fielded Mohammad Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam from the Swar seat.

He is pitted against Haider Ali Khan, the heir of the Nawabs of Rampur, who is trying his luck on a ticket from the Apna Dal (Sonelal), a BJP ally. Haider Ali Khan is the grandson of former MP Noor Bano.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Baldev Singh Aulakh is contesting from Bilaspur, Minister of State for Urban Development Mahesh Chandra Gupta from Badaun and Minister of State for Secondary Education Gulab Devi from Chandausi. Former Bareilly mayor Supriya Aron is contesting from Bareilly Cantonment on an SP ticket.

Polling for the first phase of the seven-phase Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls was held on February 10. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

