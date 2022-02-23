UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party should be called 'Dangesh', says Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a rally for Assembly polls, in Ayodhya, Tuesday, Feb 22, 2022.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday urged people to vote for those who protect cows and not those who kill them, vowing that his government will neither allow cows to be slaughtered, nor farmers’ crops to be damaged.

Addressing an election rally in Ayodhya and later another one in Barabanki, the CM also promised a stipend of Rs 900 per month per cow to farmers on forming his government again.

He also coined another name for Akhilesh Yadav and quipped that he shall be called ‘Dangesh’ while denoting SP chief as a patronizer of goons.

"Now UP doesn't see riots and curfews. They (SP) imposed curfews, but we took out Kanwar Yatra. You must have heard of Lankesh in Ramayana, similarly, SP should be called Dangesh," he said.

Alleging that the Samajwadi Party used to supply even power to an area on the basis of the religion of people living there, he told an election rally in Barabanki that the BJP government works on the principle of inclusive growth.

“During the SP government, even the electricity had a 'majhab' (religion), but now the government is working with the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas' (inclusive growth), and electricity is reaching to people without any discrimination."

Asserting that he will not allow cows’ protection to be weakened, he said, "Our resolve was that we will neither allow cows to be slaughtered nor farmers’ crops to be damaged.”

Reiterating his charge of the Samajwadi Party government's bids to withdraw cases against terrorists, Adityanath said, "In 2012, when the SP came to power in the state, they withdrew cases against terrorists. But, in 2017, when the BJP formed the government, we waived off farmers’ loans, closed illegal slaughterhouses and worked for the safety of women."

In Ayodhya, he said the state was ruled by goons before 2017, but they were put behind bars after the BJP government assumed power.

Not a single riot took place during his government, Aditynath said, adding free ration was not available earlier but double doses of ration are available now.

He also described the "bulldozer" as a UP government "brand", saying it is effective both for building expressways and running over the mafia. The UP authorities have been using bulldozers to demolish illegal buildings constructed by criminals and Akhilesh Yadav had earlier called the CM "bulldozer baba".

