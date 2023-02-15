Tripura elections 2023: Polling in all 60 seats today, 3-cornered contest on cards

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Women poll officials head towards their respective polling stations for the Tripura Assembly elections, in Agartala.

Tripura Assembly Election 2023: Voting on all 60 assembly seats in Tripura will take place today. The state is going to witness a three-cornered fight between BJP, Congress-Left alliance and Tipra Motha, a regional party.

The polling will be held from 7 am onwards till 4 pm. A total of 3,337 polling stations have been set up across the state out of which 1,100 are marked as sensitive while 28 as critical. The counting of votes will take place on March 2.

A total of 28.13 lakh voters including 13.53 lakh women will decide the fate of 259 candidates.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarro said that all preparations to conduct free and fair election have been completed.

“As many as 31,000 polling personnel and 25,000 security personnel of central forces are ready to conduct the election in a free, fair and peaceful manner. Besides, 31,000 employees of the state armed police and the state police will be deployed to maintain law and order,” the CEO said.

The BJP is contesting in 55 seats, while ally IPFT has fielded candidates in 6 constituencies. On one seat, both the parties will have a friendly fight. BJP has fielded the highest number of women candidates with 12.

The CPI(M) is contesting in 47 seats, alliance partner Congress in 13 and regional party is contesting on in seats.

Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress has also fielded candidates in 28 constituencies while there are 58 independent aspirants.

