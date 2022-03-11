Don't become arrogant, respect voters: Bhagwant Mann to newly elected AAP MLAs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@RAGHAV_CHADHA AAP Legislative Party met in Chandigarh to elect it's leader. All newly elected MLAs unanimously chose BhagwantMann as the leader of the legislative group.

Bhagwant Mann, AAP chief ministerial candidate in the Punjab Assembly election was elected as the leader of the Legislative Party in Punjab on Friday. The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday bagged 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly while Mann won from the Dhuri seat.

Mann appealed to the newly-elected MLAs to stay on their feet and work for even those who have not voted for the party while addressing his party members. "I appeal to all of you not to be arrogant. Work even for those who have not voted for you. You are the MLAs of the Punjabis. They have elected the government," he said.

He urged the MLAs to work in the areas from where they have been elected and not just stay rooted in Chandigarh. "We have to work for all those places where we went to seek votes. All MLAs must work in the areas from where they have been elected, not just stay in Chandigarh," Mann said.

Earlier today, after registering a historic win in the Assembly elections, Mann visited party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi and sought his blessings. He also invited the Delhi Chief Minister to the swearing-in ceremony which is scheduled to be held on March 16.

AAP won 92 seats in the elections which made many tall leaders bite the dust across parties including Charanjit Singh Channi and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

(With ANI Inputs)

