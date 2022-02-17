Punjab Election 2022: PM responds to criticism over law against triple talaq, calls oppn 'selfish'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BJP4PUNJAB PM Modi addresses a rally in Punjab's Fatehpur.

Highlights PM Modi on Thursday addressed a rally in Punjab's Fatehpur.

He took a dig at the opposition for its criticism for the law against triple talaq.

He called the opposition "selfish", saying it never cares about its own voters.

With Punjab assembly elections inching closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a rally in Punjab's Fatehpur. He took a dig at the opposition for its criticism for the law against triple talaq. He called the opposition "selfish", saying it never cares about its own voters. "When the government made a law against triple talaq, then the whole 'kunba' (opposition) stood against it," the PM said addressing an election rally in UP's Fatehpur.

"I am surprised in which century they are living. They cannot think about the good of even those who are voting for them," the PM said, asking people if the opposition parties could be trusted. "There used to be triple talaq even on small issues. Think about the father of a daughter who returns with one or two kids. What would they have to face. What a brother and mother faced when his sister or daughter returned from her in-laws' place," he added.

The PM also sought to corner the Congress over Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's "UP de bhaiye" remark, asking people to stay away from such parties. "But I am getting blessings of Muslim sisters and daughters all over the country as I have done a great job of saving their lives," the PM said referring to the triple talaq law, which was enacted by the Centre in 2019.

PM Modi slams Charanjit Channi for 'UP, Bihar de bhaiye' remark

PM Modi slammed Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for asking people during a road show not to let "UP, Bihar and Delhi de bhaiye" enter Punjab. "When the chief Minister insulted the people of UP, the Gandhi family kept clapping. And today these people are asking for votes from the people of UP. You have to stay away from these 'parivarwadi (dynasts)," Modi said.

The word "bhaiya" in reference to people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar is generally considered offensive. Channi on Thursday said his remark was twisted and he respects people from the states as they helped build Punjab.

PM Modi's jibe at opposition in Uttar Pradesh

Hitting out at the rival parties over dynastic politics, Modi said the dynasts of UP had termed the covid vaccine as the BJP's vaccine and they always question the country's achievements. In an apparent jibe at the Samajwadi Party, Modi said, "The BJP government is giving free vaccine to the entire country but these "parivarwadi" (dynasts) are saying this is BJP's vaccine. These 'parivarwadis' of UP never liked the might of the country and they question whatever good the country does," the PM alleged.

Modi said only two entities are afraid of the vaccine--coronavirus and the ones who oppose it. The PM also predicted the BJP win in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, saying people have made up their mind to celebrate Holi on March 10, referring to the day of counting.

The PM claimed that the support for the BJP is on the rise in the state. "Your enthusiasm shows a glimpse of the next five phases," he told people at the rally referring to the remaining rounds of the UP polls.

For rapid development of Awadh and Bundelkhand, the PM said people don’t need those who take revenge but those who bring change.

(With PTI Inputs)