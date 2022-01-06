PM Modi's security breach: Punjab DGP asked cavalcade to return back as crowd was aggressive, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab: PM Modi's cavalcade wait on a flyover after protesters blocked the highway.

A day after PM Modi's security breach in Punjab, sources on Thursday said that the state DGP had asked Prime Minister's cavalcade to return back saying that the crowd was aggressive and frenzied. Therefore, the SPG (Special Protection Group) which is part of the cavalcade, continuously followed DGP's directions.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade witnessed a major security lapse while he was on his way to Ferozpur to address a poll rally and lay the foundation of various developmental projects worth Rs 42,000 crore including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway.

The Prime Minister had to board a chopper from Bathinda airport, however, due to bad weather and last-minute changes, he was travelling via road to Ferozpur.

On way to Ferozpur, his security faced a major breach when a group of protesters blocked the highway due to which PM Modi's cavalcade had to wait for 15-20 minutes. The Prime Minister finally had to return back to Bathinda airport and postpone his Ferozpur event.

Ever since yesterday's security breach, the Punjab government is on the backfoot for failing to provide security to the Prime Minister.

Upon reaching Bathinda, PM Modi told officials at the airport saying, "Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki main Bathinda airport tak zinda laut paaya.” (Thank your CM that I returned to the Bathinda Airport alive).

The BJP also hit out at the Punjab government terming it a conspiracy to target the PM and alleging it was in collusion with the protesters.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi later that day addressed a presser and said that it was wrong to say there was a threat to PM Modi's life. He added, "I respect the Prime Minister and sorry he had to return."

Watch | The moment PM Modi's cavalcade was stuck on flyover in Punjab

PM Modi on Thursday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach that stalled his Punjab visit and the government indicated that some “big and tough decisions” will be taken after the Union Home Ministry gathers information.

Channi claimed that what happened in Ferozepur wasn’t a security threat but a “gimmick” aimed at imposing President’s Rule on the state.

The Supreme Court also took note of the matter and the Punjab government announced a two-member committee to probe the episode, as the BJP and the Congress continued to spar over it.

BJP leaders offered prayers at temples in different parts of the country for a long life for the PM. They also posted their wishes and prayers for Modi on Twitter, using the hashtag "LongLivePMModi".

From Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, political leaders weighed in on the controversy, largely following their party line.

Punjab BJP leader met Governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh, seeking the dismissal of the state’s home minister and its police chief.

(With inputs from PTI)

