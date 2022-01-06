What is SPG's 'Blue Book' rule everyone is talking about after PM security breach

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV What is SPG's 'Blue Book' rule

Highlights PM Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters on Wednesday

Union Home Ministry had earlier directed the state government to file an immediate report

PM on Thursday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach

In a major security lapse, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur, Punjab on Wednesday. PM Modi returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held the Special Protection Group (SPG) and Intelligence Bureau (IB) responsible for the incident. The incident has also raised questions around the "Blue Book" manual of SPG.

What does the Blue Book manual of SPG say?

Ahead of the PM's visit to any state, all details are shared with the state's top leadership and administrative officials.

SPG coordinates with the senior police officials of the state/union territories for a security plan.

Local police sanitise the route before the PM's convoy movement.

SPG also prepares contingency plans in case of any emergency situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday briefed President Ram Nath Kovind on the security breach that stalled his Punjab visit and the government indicated that some “big and tough decisions” will be taken after the Union Home Ministry gathers information.

The Supreme Court also took note of the matter and the Punjab government announced a two-member committee to probe the episode, as the BJP and the Congress continued to spar over it. At a rally in Uttarakhand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also slammed the Punjab government over the lapse.

The Union Home Ministry had earlier directed the state government to file an immediate report, saying it did not ensure the required deployment.

