PM Modi's security breach: Sonia Gandhi speaks to Punjab CM Channi, says 'action should be taken'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PM's security breach: Sonia Gandhi speaks to Punjab CM Channi, says 'action should be taken'

Taking a tough stance, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday spoke with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and expressed her displeasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach on Wednesday.

In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters at Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday. He returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

According to reports, the Congress chief said that there PM's security breach was a 'big lapse' and accountability has to be fixed by taking actions against officials responsible for this.

President Ramnath Kovind had also expressed concern over the issue. PM met the President and briefed him about the entire issue.

ALSO READ: What is SPG's 'Blue Book' rule everyone is talking about after PM security breach