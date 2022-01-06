Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. PM Modi's security breach: Sonia Gandhi speaks to Punjab CM Channi, says 'action should be taken'

PM Modi's security breach: Sonia Gandhi speaks to Punjab CM Channi, says 'action should be taken'

In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters at Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 06, 2022 20:19 IST
PM's security breach: Sonia Gandhi speaks to Punjab CM
Image Source : PTI/FILE

PM's security breach: Sonia Gandhi speaks to Punjab CM Channi, says 'action should be taken'

Taking a tough stance, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday spoke with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and expressed her displeasure over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach on Wednesday.

In a major security lapse, the prime minister's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters at Ferozepur in Punjab on Wednesday. He returned from the poll-bound state without attending any event, including a rally.

According to reports, the Congress chief said that there PM's security breach was a 'big lapse' and accountability has to be fixed by taking actions against officials responsible for this.

President Ramnath Kovind had also expressed concern over the issue. PM met the President and briefed him about the entire issue.

ALSO READ: What is SPG's 'Blue Book' rule everyone is talking about after PM security breach

 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News