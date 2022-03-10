Muzaffarnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE: All eyes on Yogi’s Minister as BJP looks to retain seat

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Muzaffarnagar Election Result 2022 LIVE

Muzaffarnagar election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Muzaffarnagar Assembly Election 2022 is underway. It is one of the most keenly watched seats in the state.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded sitting MLA Kapil Dev Aggarwal. He won the seat in 2015 when byelection was held and retained the seat in 2017. He defeated SP's Gaurav Swarup Bansal on both occasions. This time, the SP and RLD have fielded a joint candidate, Saurabh Swaroop Bansal.

Congress has given ticket to Subodh Sharma. The AIMIM is also in the race from here this election. The party led by Asaduddin Owaisi has nominated Intezar Ansari, expecting consolidation of Muslim votes.

The BJP has been enlisting the support of Jats since 2014. The 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots had driven a deep wedge between the Jats and Muslims in the region and the BJP benefitted the most due to communal polarisation.

Muzaffarnagar went to polls in the first phase on February 10.