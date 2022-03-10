Mussoorie Election Result 2022 LIVE: Who will win the battle between heavyweights?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mussoorie Election Result 2022 LIVE

Mussoorie election result 2022 Live updates: Counting of votes for Mussoorie Assembly Election 2022 is underway. The constituency is witnessing the main battle between Congress's Godawari Thapli and Ganesh Joshi from Bhartiya Janta Party.

The ruling BJP, riding high on the 'double engine mantra' of Centre and state, is confident of breaking the jinx, while the Congress is hoping to corner the BJP on frequent change in Chief Ministers.

Mussoorie, which falls under Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha constituency, is considered to be a stronghold of the BJP. Meanwhile, AAP has fielded Shyam Bora. This is the first time AAP has fielded a candidate from the constituency.

In 2017, Ganesh Joshi of Bharatiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Godawari Thapli from Indian National Congress with a margin of 12077 votes. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah won from Tehri Garhwal Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with a margin of 300586 votes by defeating Pritam Singh from the Indian National Congress.

Polling on the Mussoorie assembly constituency was held on February 14, 2022 in the second phase of the 7-phase Uttar Pradesh election.