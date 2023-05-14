Mallikarjun Kharge to choose next Karnataka CM, decides Congress Legislative Party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar during celebrations after the partys win in Karnataka Assembly elections.

Karnataka Results 2023: The Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on Sunday left the decision on paryt chief Mallikarjun Kharge to choose the next Chief Minister of Karnataka.

In the CLP meeting today in Bengaluru, the Legislature Party "unanimously decided to leave the selection of Congress Legislature Party leader to the decision of the AICC President".

As the CLP meeting was taking place, supporters of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar raised slogans and waved photos in support of their respective leaders for the Chief Minister's post.

The race for the post of the Chief Minister in Karnataka has turned intriguing with Congress' state President DK Shivakumar saying that Leader and Opposition and contender Siddaramaiah would cooperate with him.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting of the newly-elected Congress legislators, Shivakumar said he had extended cooperation for him earlier and now Siddaramaiah would cooperate with him.

"After the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, I took charge of the party. Then senior leader Dinesh Gundu Rao and Siddaramaiah had resigned from their posts. Didn't I wait patiently and cooperate when I was not inducted into the cabinet," he asked.

Siddaramaiah, after assuming charge as CM in 2013, had kept out Shivakumar from the cabinet for a long time. "I have extended my cooperation to him (Siddaramaiah)," Shivakumar said.

The statements have assumed importance against the backdrop of the present political scenario.

The Congress has achieved majority with the equal efforts of Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah.



